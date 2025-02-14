MARINE FORECAST
Clouds will increase Saturday with rain and poor visibility developing across the area Saturday afternoon and into the night.
Winds will increase Sunday with more rain in the afternoon. Winds will increase even more Sunday evening with much colder air arriving. Gale Warnings may be needed later Sunday on all area waters.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
SUN: SW/W 15-35 knots. Gale Warning late? Seas 4-8 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
SUN: SW/W 15-35 knots. Gale Warning late? Seas 3-4 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: S 5-13 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
SUN: SW/W 15-35 knots. Gale Warning late? Seas 3-6 ft.