DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s climbing to the low 30s by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs around 50°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy - becoming mostly cloudy with rain late. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Showers in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mainly in the morning.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
Milder temperatures are arriving on Delmarva as we work our way into the middle of the week.
High pressure is situated to our south, and has enveloped much of the Mid-Atlantic bringing lots of sunshine.
With clear skies and light winds, temperatures Tuesday evening will fall into the mid 20s. However, a weak trough will cross the region during the overnight, which will kick up a little bit of a southwesterly breeze that will push temperatures up into the low 30s by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with seasonable afternoon temperatures around 50°F with a southwesterly breeze.
As an area of low pressure passes to our north, a cold front will swing across Delmarva early Friday morning.
On Thursday, southwesterly winds ahead of the front will push temperatures close to 60°F with increasing clouds. A southern stream disturbance could bring a first round of rain Thursday evening, and then ahead of the front a second round of rain early Friday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.
Then next weekend will be mainly seasonable and breezy, under partly cloudy skies.
There are no major storm systems expected to threaten Delmarva in the foreseeable future.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for December 23 - December 29.