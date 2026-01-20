Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the low teens.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing late, possibly becoming heavy overnight. Cold. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
Sunday: Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Monday: Snow tapering off. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After an underperforming wintry weather system this past weekend, we'll have some quiet weather for the next few days before another chance of winter weather next weekend.
Cold high pressure is in charge on this Tuesday night, which coupled with light winds means bitterly cold temperatures overnight falling into the low teens. Fortunately, there will be little to no wind, so wind chills won't be much of a factor.
As high pressure pulls out to sea on Wednesday, winds will shift to a more southerly direction, which will usher in milder temperatures for the mid-week, with low 40s for highs on Wednesday, and low 50s on Thursday, all under mainly dry, but at times breezy conditions.
A weak front will bring a chance of showers on Thursday, however the latest guidance is suggesting most folks will stay dry; any showers could be brief and generally light.
Then our attention turns to a storm system that will develop in the Lower Mississippi Valley and proceed toward the East Coast. Confidence is already quite high that we will see widespread winter weather over Delmarva, likely in the Saturday to Monday timeframe, although finer details still need to be worked out. Current thinking is that precipitation over Delmarva will be mainly snow, with sleet or wintry mix more likely as you head down to the Hampton Roads area. It is too early to discuss snow totals, but confidence is growing that significant snowfall will arrive by Sunday.
What has to be worked out is a strong high pressure area to our north. It will supply plenty of cold air to support wintry weather, but will it be so strong that it pushes the storm far enough south to reduce snow potential on Delmarva? That is a question to be answered as we fine tune this forecast toward the end of the week.
Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to follow this next round of wintry weather into at least the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for January 27 - February 2.