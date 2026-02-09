Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: A wintry mix to plain rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Cold and windy conditions from the weekend have lessened as high pressure has built into the region from the southwest, pushing the strongest winds to our east.
As high pressure pushes east, our winds will shift to a southerly direction, briefly bringing back seasonable temperatures, in the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday into Wednesday.
A clipper system will approach Wednesday, which will be a mainly cloudy day. We're not seeing any strong signals for significant precipitation, but we'll keep a low chance for a few stray showers as the cold front crosses the region.
In the wake of the cold front, chillier and breezier conditions arrive on Thursday (although nothing like this past weekend!). Winds will generally be from the northwest, and will make afternoon highs in the upper 30s feel like the low 30s.
Then eyes turn to the weekend, when a low pressure system from the Tennessee Valley will threaten our region, mainly Sunday into Monday. As of Monday evening, this is looking like a mostly rain event, but precipitation could start out as a wintry mix on Sunday afternoon or evening before changing over to all rain. This event is nearly a week away, so watch this space for updates on how much precipitation we could see, and more importantly, what modes of precipitation we could see.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 16 - February 22.