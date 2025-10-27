Forecast Updated on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving into the evening hours. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers beginning to arrive. Lows: 48-54. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and windy conditions. Lows: 52-57. Winds: NE 20-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers picking up to a steadier rain by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: NE 25-40+ mph.
Thursday: Rain on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: NE-N 25-40+ mph.
We watch the high pressure slide a little to our northeast over the next few days which allows for our next system to slowly begin to push onto Delmarva that will bring wet and unsettled weather. We remain dry on Monday during the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The winds will start to pick up into the evening and overnight as the energy from that storm begins to arrive with scattered showers by the morning hours of Tuesday.
Scattered showers will continue on and off throughout the day on Tuesday with the steadier rain staying just to our south. The wind will slowly increase with wind gusts 35+ mph possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s with this influence off the Atlantic beginning for the next few days. A stronger area of low pressure will develop off our coastline for Wednesday and into Thursday and will bring some pretty good rain bands from time to time especially for Thursday. On top of this, the wind will be howling with some gusts over 45+ mph possible Wednesday and Thursday along the coast. This will bring us the chance of seeing more coastal flooding and beach erosion for a few high tide cycles...especially on Thursday. On average, by the time all the rain ends by Thursday night, it will be roughly 1-2” with some of us possibly seeing some totals 3-4”.
The storm departs Thursday night allowing us to dry out in time for the trick or treating on Friday. One word of note…yes, it will be dry…but it will be very windy with wind gusts 40-50+ mph possible and much colder air will be spilling into the area…so, the costumes will need extra layers with it for the adventures Friday night. At the moment, the weekend looks okay with sunshine and windy conditions on Saturday…watching a little clipper system that may bring some extra clouds and the chance of a few showers on Sunday.