Forecast updated on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 7:30 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mainly clear, breezy, and dry. High 74-75°. Wind: NE 2-7 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 45°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Monday: Mainly clear, and milder PM. High 77-78°. Wind: Light.
Tuesday: Sunny and milder. Low 45°. High 78°. Wind: NW 0-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Today will be clear again, and it will be milder with temps. reaching the mid 70's by mid-afternoon. The winds will be light and variable with a light NE breeze near the coast in the afternoon hours. Sunday night will be chilly with clear skies and a light wind. Look for temperatures near 44-46° by sunrise.
Monday will bring no change as our significant drought worsens. Look for clear skies with afternoon temps. near 77°. This is about 9 degrees above the average high temperature for later October, but the dry air will cool off quickly once the sun sets with temps. falling back to near 50 degrees by Sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday looks much the same with sunshine and dry conditions.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Wednesday with afternoon temps. becoming warmer than average. High temps. will warm to the upper 70's Wednesday and perhaps even nudge 80 degrees ahead of a cold front. Moderate drought conditions cover most of Delmarva and the drought will worsen as no rain is likely through the rest of the month.
A cool front will bring cooler air back by Thursday with high temps. back to near 68-70º and high temps. will cool even more to the mid-60's by Friday. Morning low temps. will be in the low 50's Wednesday and Thursday mornings, then cool to the mid-40's by Friday morning.
The average high for mid-October is 68 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.