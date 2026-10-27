DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Our stretch of dry and warm weather will continue this week into Halloween, before rain chances return next week.
Tuesday has been another pleasant day with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.
With mainly clear skies and light winds, Tuesday night will see temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Lots of dew, and possibly some patchy fog is possible after midnight through sunrise Wednesday.
A warm front approaches Wednesday, which again will bring no rain, but will bring increasing clouds. Wednesday will start out partly to mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy by evening into the overnight.
Then Thursday starts off mostly cloudy, with skies becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm up from the mid 60s on Wednesday, to the low 70s by Thursday.
Friday will be an outstanding day to wrap up the work week, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the warm mid 70s.
For Halloween festivities on Saturday, the weather is looking very nice. Clouds will be on the increase with highs in the low 70s. No rain is expected, though. And we should remain dry into Sunday, when we set the clocks back one hour as we return to Standard Time.
Our next chances for rain could arrive by next Monday, and several chances for rain are possible next week. There is still lots of disagreement in our guidance for next week, so watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 3 - Nov 9.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.