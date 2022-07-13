Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Widely scattered evening showers about. Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low 72°. Wind: SW 1-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 89-91°. Beaches near 85-88° but cooler after a weak sea breeze pm. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Rain chance less than 20% at any one spot.
Thursday Night: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low 71°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 85-87°. Beaches near 75° with a decent sea breeze pm. Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Rain chance less than 15% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak cool front is stalled over Southern Delmarva this evening and we will see some widely scattered thunderstorms about. The rain chances will be around 25% with most showers gone by 11 PM.
Thursday looks warm and muggy, with only spotty showers about in the afternoon. A light west wind will bring in a slight drop in the humidity, but it will feel like July with afternoon temps around 89-90 degrees. Winds will be from the west Thursday at 4-10 mph and this wind will flight the east coast sea breeze so the beaches will see a delayed and weak sea breeze. Temps. near 88-90 are possible, especially on the Delaware beaches before it cools back to the 70's.
In the long range, Saturday will be pleasantly warm, with an onshore wind flow keeping the inland areas in the mid 80's and the beaches in the mid 70's. Sunday will be a little warmer with a few PM storms about. Hotter weather will return for Monday and Tuesday with temps. around 88-90 degrees and high humidity. There will be pop up storms about each afternoon, with light winds and a coastal sea breeze.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.