Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers / storms possible. Windy. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A shower / storm lingering early in the evening hours. Otherwise, it becomes mostly clear. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms in the evening hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We have some lingering showers very early this morning across Delmarva, but we have another trigger heading our way to keep things active later today. Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by this afternoon and evening as the cold front arrives. A few of these storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning. I don’t think we have to worry about the threat of a tornado around the region, but we also said that yesterday and look what happened on the other side of the bay. Highs ahead of the thunderstorms that for later this afternoon should soar up into the 80s and a few of us to near 90 degrees with such a warm and humid start this morning. Showers taper off tonight and will lead to cooler weather for Friday.
The weekend forecast starts off on the nice side with lower humidity levels and a good amount of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be a different story with the chance of a few more showers / storms as a weak cold front moves through the region and could leave a few showers lingering into early on Monday. A ridge of high pressure will slowly take control of the forecast into next week with warmer temperatures on the way. We could be approaching 90 degrees for the first time this year with a chance of a few storms by Friday.