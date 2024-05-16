Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a couple stray showers possible. Most of us will be dry. Breezy. Highs: 67-77. Winds: N-NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with possible drizzle especially closer to the beach. Low clouds settle in by morning. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-74. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers possible by morning. Lows: 52-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 60-67. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: A lingering shower early with some extra clouds in the morning. Partly to mostly sunny sky by afternoon and evening. Highs: 62-72. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
We should see a little more sunshine for central and western parts of Delmarva with temperatures in the 60s and 70s this afternoon with that wind still coming in from the north and northeast. As we move into the evening hours and overnight with that persistent wind off the Atlantic will pull some moisture in off the ocean and allow for a low cloud deck and even some fog to settle across parts of the area by tomorrow morning. That low cloud deck will take a little time to break apart before we see conditions improve on Friday. Friday will be a dry and warmer day as the wind shifts more from the west and this will push temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
There are still a lot of question marks about the weekend forecast as there is a lot of movement still happening within the modeling as of this morning. As of this morning, the tweaking continues and we are putting a chance of scattered showers and a few storms possible into the forecast for most of Saturday as the storm that approaches from the south and west will get here sooner. In fact, it gets here so much faster on Saturday that most of Sunday now looks to be dry and the better of the two weekend days. This could still shift and we will fine tune the forecast if needed.
Early next week looks dry and warmer as high pressure settles into the region with highs back up into the 80s. A chance of a few showers / storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening with a weak cold front that will not do much to shift the forecast into later next week. The early look at Memorial Day Weekend looks dry on Friday with a chance of a few showers / storms on Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry at the moment with temperatures near 80 degrees for Memorial Day.