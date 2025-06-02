DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and cool. Calm winds. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Light westerly wind. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for evening showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Quiet and warm weather is making weather headlines as we look ahead to the first week of June.
High pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic Monday, making for sunny skies and light winds.
With the dome of high pressure over Delmarva, Monday night's skies will be clear with calm winds, meaning cool overnight lows in the low 50s.
As the high slowly slides to the east, out ot sea, our winds will gradually shift to a southerly direction, which will mean warmer temperatures for the mid-week timeframe. Tuesday starts off seasonable, with low 80s, but Wednesday through the end of the week, expect high temperatures to climb into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will climb from the upper 50s
Tuesday night, to the upper 60s by Friday night, meaning an increase in humidity.
Skies will stay mainly sunny through Thursday.
By Friday, a cold front will approach from the northwest, and this will bring our next chance for rain and thunderstorms. While the timing is uncertain, the best estimates for rain and thunder will be late Friday night through Saturday.
High pressure returns Sunday, along with seasonable temperatures around 80°F.
Wildfire smoke from Canada is overspreading much of the continental United States. Current guidance is showing that the smoke should remain well above ground level, so respiratory discomfort should only be limited only to those with the most sensitive respiratory systems. The smoke could make for some colorful sunrises and sunsets!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 9 - June 15.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to form off the Carolina Coast later this week and could briefly develop tropical or subtropical characteristics. It is unlikely to affect Delmarva, and the chance for development is only 10 percent.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30.