Forecast Updated on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-67. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there by morning. Lows: 42-50. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers possible all day long. Best chances at the beach and farther south. Highs: 50-60. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Shower chances diminish with slow clearing overnight. Lows: 36-44. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
It will be a lovely end to the week with sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 60s for highs this afternoon. We will see lots of sunshine until we get closer to sunset. We will start to watch some clouds overspread the area with a weak front clearing the area and it could even bring the chance of a couple stray showers overnight across the region.
This front will clear Delmarva, but we will be watching an area of low pressure that will be passing by to our south on Saturday. The low will use the front as a guide as it rides up the coast from the Carolina’s and passes by to our south. It looks to move far enough to the north that we will see the chance of some scattered rain showers on and off all day long on Saturday out toward the beach and the farther south you live. Along with this rain chance, the wind coming in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs in the 50s for most…60s on the Mid-shore where we should see drier conditions. Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. Be on the lookout on Sunday and Monday morning for the possibility of some patchy frost in our coldest communities.
We dry out and warm things up heading into next week with temperatures back into the 70s and even some 80s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms could be possible by Wednesday -Thursday timeframe.