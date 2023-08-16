DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds after midnight. Lows around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 90°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
The next several days on Delmarva are shaping up to be pretty quiet, save for a few exceptions.
The cold front that brought strong storms to Delmarva on Tuesday has stalled to our south, and will slowly try to back into our region Thursday as a warm front. To our northwest, a low pressure system will swing through the Great Lakes which will whip a potent, but mostly dry cold front across the Mid-Atlantic region. The proximity of these fronts will result in a mostly cloudy and unsettled Thursday, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this point it looks like any thunderstorms will remain below severe criteria, but some gusty downpours and lightning will still be possible.
The dry cold front will swing through the region late Thursday into Friday.
Friday will be mainly sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but a very comfortable air mass will settle in, and Saturday is looking spectacular, with sunny skies, cooler temperatures in the low 80s, and much lower humidity!
Quiet weather, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s continue for Sunday and Monday before another cold front brings a chance of some thundershowers on Tuesday, although at this point it is too early to tell just how strong this front will be.
In the tropics, we are watching three areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
In the Gulf of Mexico, a cluster of thunderstorms has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming organized. This is the only system that at this time could have near-term effects on land.
In the Deep Tropics, a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic now has a medium, 50 percent chance of development, and a tropical wave over the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 40 percent chance of development. Neither of these systems is a direct threat to land. If either of them become a named storm, the next two names are "Emily" and "Franklin."
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for August 23-August 29.