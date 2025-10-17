Forecast Updated on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 36-50. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 47-56. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds all day long with the chance of rain by the evening and overnight. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: A few showers possible to start the day with clearing skies by the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and most of the weekend. The cooler air will be very noticeable with highs for today only reach the 50s and 60s. At least we get to enjoy ample sunshine with the sweatshirt weather on Delmarva.
We drastically warm things up over the weekend into the 70s for highs as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest as the ridge of high pressure slides out to sea. We will have a good amount of sunshine on Saturday with the clouds on the increase throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday itself will be a dry day ahead of a cold front moving in from the west which will arrive overnight Sunday into Monday and it will come with a chance for a few showers and storms.
There are indications that this low could…and I want to stress could…close off and keep us in the clouds to start off next week with some clouds and even a few lingering shower chances as well. Something to watch, but we should dry out regardless by later next week with cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday.