DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a few lingering light showers possible, especially across the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore. Highs near 71°F. Northwest winds 6 to 9 mph, with gusts up to 17 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows around 60°F. Winds will be calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 75°F. Winds will be calm, becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with lows around 60°F. Calm winds.
Wednesday: Sunny, with highs near 79°F.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with lows around 63°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 82°F.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with lows around 66°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 83°F.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows around 63°F.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs near 72°F.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows around 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers. Highs near 72°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
Widespread cloudiness continues across much of Delmarva today as low pressure spins off the New Jersey coast. Some lingering light rain will persist across the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore through this evening.
The nor’easter that brought strong winds, coastal flooding and periods of rain over the weekend is gradually moving away from the area. Coastal flooding impacts will gradually come to an end across the Lower Chesapeake Bay and the James and York Rivers today, although a few additional rounds of mainly minor flooding will remain possible with upcoming high tides in the upper Chesapeake Bay through Tuesday.
Conditions will gradually improve through the day Monday, with winds becoming lighter and rain chances diminishing.
A much warmer and drier pattern will then settle in for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies and a warming trend will push temperatures from the mid 70s Tuesday to near 80 degrees Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.
Friday is currently shaping up to be the warmest day of the period, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.
A cooler pattern returns for the weekend, with highs falling back into the lower 70s. Saturday will be partly sunny, while Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies.
Overall, the week ahead will feature a transition from lingering clouds and coastal flooding early Monday to dry, pleasant and unseasonably warm conditions through the end of the workweek.