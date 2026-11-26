DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Rain ending by midnight. Windy. Winds from the south at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Rain likely early morning, then clearing. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
A strong nor'easter has been blasting Delmarva with strong winds and periods of heavy rain that have caused flooding and power outages across the peninsula.
In a bit of good news, the rain will gradually come to an end from south to north, with just a few lingering gusty showers into the late evening.
Then, as the nor'easter pulls away, winds will make a shift to the southwest, which will take our coastal flooding threats to the Chesapeake Bay, where major coastal flooding is expected in areas during the high tide cycle, which will hit a peak between midnight and sunrise Friday. Several feet of inundation are expected in low-lying areas near tidal waterways.
Otherwise, Black Friday will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s, and a gusty southwest breeze.
The rest of the holiday weekend will actually be quite nice, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday, and mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
A cold front will cross Delmarva late Sunday night, and bring our next round of rain, likely late Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Then the first half of next week is looking quite nice, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable to seasonably mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Dec 3 - Dec 9.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.