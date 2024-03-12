DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers early, then a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
High pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic region from the southwest today, which is going to mean a stretch of spring-like temperatures and calmer winds.
While we'll still have a westerly breeze today, it won't be a gusty as the past few days, with gusts only to about 25 miles per hour.
As upper ridging develops over our area, expect dry weather with temperatures warming into the low 70s by Thursday, and possibly the mid 70s by Friday.
Then our weather pattern will turn a little unsettled as we look ahead to the weekend.
A low pressure system will pass to our north, which will swing a cold front across Delmarva Friday night into Saturday morning. As of right now, this front doesn't look like it will have much moisture to work with, so for now I'm just expecting mainly light showers that shouldn't have too much of an effect on outdoor plans on Saturday.
Then a second cold front will cross the region on Sunday. This front will likely have some more moisture to work with, but still not a lot...I'm expecting one half of an inch or less, so these weather events won't be the soakers like we've had recently, and flooding potential should be minimal.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 19 - March 25.