DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper teens.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds from the northwest at 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy - becoming mostly cloudy late. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Showers in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A cold snap that has gripped Delmarva with some snow early Sunday, along with bitterly cold temperatures to start the work week will come to an end soon.
High pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic. As it has centered itself, winds have calmed down quite a bit from Monday morning. However, partly to mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures Monday night to fall into the upper teens, so it will again be a frigid start to the day on Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures on Tuesday to rise into the upper 30s - about 10 degrees milder than Monday - but still chilly. Leftover snow cover will limit daytime solar heating.
High pressure will start to slide to the east, bringing for the first time in a while a southwesterly flow that will bring a return of milder temperatures. We'll see highs in the seasonable low 50s on Wednesday, and upper 50s on Thursday, all under partly to mostly sunny skies.
A low pressure system will pass to our north late during the work week, which will swing a cold front across Delmarva early on Friday. This will bring a chance of rain showers for the Friday morning commute. We are expecting this to be plain rain, since low temperatures will only drop into the mid 40s on Friday morning.
Then next weekend will be mainly seasonable and breezy, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
There are no major storm systems expected to threaten Delmarva in the foreseeable future.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for December 22 - December 28.