Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid again. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Stray shower / storm? Highs: 90-98. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs: 90-96. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure remains in control of the forecast over the next few days. The humidity remains lower this morning as we wake up in the 60s in most places…70s at the beach with the wind coming in off the Atlantic. It will be nice to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we will have today with sunshine and highs in the 80s inland. It will be cooler at the beach with the wind off the Atlantic with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s at the coast. Things will start to change overnight tonight as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southeast by the time we wake up on Thursday morning.
The heat will start to build as the wind does shift back from the south and southwest with highs for Thursday and through the weekend will climb back up well into the 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. We should remain stable for Thursday and Friday with just a few extra clouds mixing with the sunshine and that could lead to a pop-up shower or storm…especially during the day on Friday.
The instability will go way up as the heat and humidity builds and will lead to chances for a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Sunday will lead to a better chance of storms than Saturday, but both days will have these storm chances. Another front arrives with the chance of a few showers and storms by the middle of next week. Indications are temperatures and humidity could take a tumble behind the front on Wednesday leading to refreshing weather to end next week.