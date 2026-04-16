Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible by the morning hours. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there. Most of us will be dry. It becomes mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 75-81. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the first part of the day. Highs: 60-67, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon hours. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
High pressure is locking into control of the forecast for the foreseeable future (at least the next week) and will really help to crank up the warmth and even some humidity by the middle of next week. The high solidifies control of the forecast today and will have temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be very warm with lots of sunshine, but by this evening and tonight we will be watching another weak front that could provide enough energy with the chance of a stray shower or storm into the early morning hours of Friday.
The wind turns more out of the north for Friday and Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our best chance of showers and storms comes with a stronger cold front to arrive on Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. These storms could pack a punch with the type of colder air coming in behind this front for Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Return to normal spring weather for early next week as temperatures look to fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. We need to be on the lookout for the possibility of a frost or freeze on Tuesday morning. High pressure holds control of the forecast to start the week with sunshine. There are indications that things may become a bit unsettled with shower chances into later next week…