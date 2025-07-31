Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms continue throughout the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances the first half of the day with a slow clearing throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much less humid! Highs: 78-83. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
We have one more very hot and humid day on the way today with temperatures again into the 90s, but the difference is the arrival of a cold front that provides us the chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening and into the overnight hours. The initial storms that roll across could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. We have a Flood Watch up across the area for the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere after several days of high humidity allowing the moisture to build. The rain showers and storms will linger into Friday and keep things unsettled with on and off rain showers to start the day. As the front clears us into Friday afternoon and evening…the conditions will start to improve and the humidity will start to drop.
This front is leading us to the nicest weekend you can forecast for the first weekend in August. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday morning with lots of sunshine. No excuses for not being outside for this coming weekend…find something to do with the family outside. Watching a possible storm developing off the Carolina coastline by the middle of next week that could bring widespread rain chances into Wednesday and could linger for the rest of the workweek next week. Stay tuned…