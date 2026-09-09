Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the late evening hours. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few showers and/or a storm possible in the first part of the night. It becomes partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 67-72. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 78-86. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers by late night. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
The high will start to slide off the coast Wednesday and have the wind turning out of the west and southwest. This will lead to warmer temperatures with highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and a bit more humidity. It will still be dry with lots of sunshine on Wednesday.
Things start to shift as we move into Thursday, we will be watching a cold front approaching from the northwest and bring a chance of a few showers and storms for some folks early on Thursday morning and then by late night on Thursday. Between the two chances for showers and a storm, we will see a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most of the area. The front should be diving to the south overnight Thursday into Friday, but we could wake up to a few lingering showers across southern parts of Delmarva before the front clears us for Friday.
Based on the models…the weekend forecast looks to have a few question marks. The front will clear us to give us a pretty good day on Friday with the wind in off the Atlantic with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs. There is this world we live in where the front kinks a bit as a new area of low pressure develops on the front to provide us the chance of some rain showers from late Saturday into Sunday. A secondary front should arrive for later in the day on Sunday to clean everything up in time to leave behind a nice start to next week. If we were picking the better of the two weekend days, Saturday is the pick of the weekend at the moment.