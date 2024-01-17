DELMARVA - Here are some first thoughts on the snow possibility for Friday into Friday evening on Delmarva.
For the most part, this will be a carbon copy of Monday...just moved up a few hours earlier. A thought is in the models that this storm could overproduce, which is why we're forecasting higher totals for those across northern and western Delmarva.
Timing: Friday 8 AM - Friday 8 PM.
Heaviest Snow: 12 Noon - 5 PM Friday.
Remember friends, this forecast could and probably will change (either up or down) as we get more high resolution modeling over the next 48 hours.
Stay weather aware and we expect to see Winter Weather Advisories to be issued for this storm (for some) either in the afternoon updates or the overnight updates from the National Weather Service.