Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Nearly perfect spring weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday as a southerly wind flow returns to Delmarva. A weak front will approach with some clouds later Friday but it will stay very mild. A little cooler air will arrive over the weekend with some clouds and sprinkles Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and milder. High 68-7069°. Beaches 63°. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 45°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with high clouds. Very mild. High 72°. Beaches 62°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows near 42-44 degrees by sunrise. Winds will diminish to 6-12 mph from the SW.
A spring like air mass will settle over the area Wednesday, and we can expect sunshine with afternoon temps near 68-70 degrees! Winds will be light from the west all day. Look for fair skies Wednesday night with lows near 44. This mild weather pattern will linger into Friday!
Thursday will be even milder with highs temps. reaching 70-72 degrees or a little higher. Winds will be light from the NW all day. Look for some high clouds during the day but plenty of sunshine. Thursday night will be very mild for mid-March as increasing high cloud holds the temperature up to a low near 53 degrees by daybreak.
In the long range: Clouds will increase Friday with some late day and evening showers. The afternoon temps. will be around 74 degrees! Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler with temps. Near 62-64° in the afternoon. Sunday will be cloudy with showers around and the temps. will reach the low 60's.
The average low for today is 34° and the high is 54°.