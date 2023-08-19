Forecast Updated on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny and very comfortable. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear and still comfortable. Lows: 58-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 88-95. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm. Most of us should be dry. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
A massive ridge of high pressure settles right over the top of us. Highs will be pushed into the 80s by the weekend with sunshine throughout the period. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be a touch warmer as a bit more humidity will start to creep up on the Peninsula with a lot more humidity surging in by Monday morning.
The high pressure will remain in control of the forecast for much of next week, but it will be doing a lot of readjusting and moving back and forth west and then north of us before starting to settle over the top of Delmarva. As this happens, our temperatures will be fluctuating a lot over the coming days.
We start the work week in the 80s and 90s with high humidity and will drop into the low 80s for Wednesday and mid 80s on Thursday with lower humidity levels as the flow turns out of the north and east.