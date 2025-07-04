DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday evening: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A cold front cleared the region last night, and we have been rewarded with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on this Independence Day!
For fireworks displays Friday evening, between 9 and 10 p.m. we're expecting clear skies, light winds, low humidity, and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. With the light to calm winds expected, smoke clouds from fireworks could be slow to dissipate (but who's complaining?).
Saturday will be another amazing day to enjoy the outdoors, with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, along with sunshine and comfortable humidity.
High pressure slides to the east on Sunday as eyes turn south on a possible tropical or subtropical low pressure system developing off the Carolina coast. Whatever develops of this system, as it moves north we'll see winds shift to a southeasterly to southerly direction on Sunday. Sunday itself over Delmarva will continue to be very nice, with mostly sunny skies, but humidity along with clouds will increase in the evening.
Showers on the northern periphery of the aforementioned low pressure will affect Delmarva on Monday, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and south.
Then with upper troughing over the eastern United States, we'll see a series of fronts and impulses of energy that will put Delmarva in an unsettled pattern next week, with daily chances of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Guidance is suggesting winds will be light, so the threat of severe weather is low, but gusty downpours will be possibly in any storms.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 11 - July 17.
In the Tropics: Confidence continues to grow that an area of low pressure off the northeastern Florida coast could become a tropical or subtropical low in the coming days. Dynamics are not great for development, and the central low is forecast to move inland next week, so any potential development could be limited. This system could bring rain showers to Delmarva on Monday into Tuesday. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Chantal".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.