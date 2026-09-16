DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
High pressure is in charge over the Mid-Atlantic, resulting in a pleasant summery day on Delmarva.
That high will stick around for another day or so. As it slides to the east, winds will shift to the south, pushing temperatures up into the mid 80s Thursday afternoon, with low 80s at the coast.
As the high departs, a weak cold front will swing across Delmarva on Friday. This will not be a big weather-maker for us, as there will not be much moisture for the front to feed on. However, if you'll be working or playing outside, expect some increased clouds in the afternoon, with a low chance for a few showers, which should be mainly light.
Then high pressure briefly builds back in for the weekend, which for now I am going to call dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s on Saturday, and mid 80s on Sunday. The winds will be a little gusty from the south on Sunday.
The cold front from Friday will slowly lift north and return to the Delmarva area starting on Monday, and will stall out over the region. Expect several round of scattered showers Monday through at least Wednesday. At this point, no strong thunderstorms are expected, but watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 23 - Sep 29.
In the Tropics: A disturbance east of Bermuda has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the next 7 days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time, but should it develop, we'll need to watch for high surf at the beaches.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.