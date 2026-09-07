DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Light winds from the west. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 63°F.
With the exception of one hiccup, the week ahead is looking to be rather quiet on Delmarva.
Monday night will be the coolest night of the week as clear skies, light winds, and low humidity allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s.
High pressure remains in charge on Tuesday, likely with lighter winds, generally from a westerly direction. I'm going to call for partly cloudy skies, though many locations will see mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day.
With a wind shift to a more southerly direction as the high slides off shore, temperatures climb by Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s, which is starting to border on "unseasonably warm" as our normal highs have fallen into the low 80s. We'll stay dry, though.
A storm system will pass to our north on Thursday, and whip a cold front across Delmarva sometime around Thursday night, which will be our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Then we're quiet and warm into the weekend before another front brings shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday into Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 14 - Sep 20.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.