Forecast Updated on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 48-58. Winds: W Light.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes across Delmarva for the next few days as the Bermuda High will begin to establish itself to bring us warmer temperatures over the coming days. Let’s start with today as the atmosphere continues to reset itself as the ridge of high pressure slides through the area today. We will see lots of sunshine and a few puffy cumulus clouds with some of the wildfire smoke from Canada filtering out the blue in the sky once again this afternoon. Temperatures should only climb up into the 70s for highs today. As the sun sets, any wind we have will settle down and allow temperatures to drop into the 40s and 50s for morning temperatures Tuesday morning.
As the high continues to slide to the southeast, the wind starts to turn overhead from the south and southwest as the warmer air begins to surge into the region. This will lead to highs into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday and we start to approach 90 degrees as we get to Thursday. As the humidity starts to go up on Thursday and Friday, we can’t 100% rule out a chance of a pop-up shower or storm either day. The majority of us will remain dry both days, but just know there is going to be your typical summer chance of a pop-up storm by later in the week.
A better chance of some scattered showers and storms roll into the forecast on Saturday with a cool front that will push through the region. We dry out with some cooler air arriving for Sunday with highs only into the 80s by the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Another round of a few showers and storms look to be possible as we start things off next week.