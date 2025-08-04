DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Winds from the east at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
An amazing weekend has ended, and we've have started our work week with more pleasant weather over Delmarva!
High pressure remains to our northeast, which is keeping a northeasterly flow over the peninsula, which has been a primary contributor to the pleasant weather. It has also contributed to hazardous conditions in the waters of the Atlantic, where waves have been quite high, and rip currents have been dangerous at the beaches.
We'll keep the northeasterly flow through much of the week, but with an upper trough digging into the east-central part of nation, we'll increase our humidity somewhat by mid-week, which will introduce scattered shower chances every day starting late on Wednesday through the next weekend. As of Monday evening, we're not expecting any washouts, but there is a potential for a low pressure system to develop off the Carolina coast, which has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. Whatever becomes of that system, it could bring some more widespread rain next weekend.
Temperatures will stay below or near normal through the end of the week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for August 11 - August 17.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Dexter" formed on Sunday in the Atlantic a few hundred miles northwest of Bermuda. It is forecast to move east-northeast and head out to sea. It will not have any significant effects on the U.S. East Coast except to maybe enhance some large swells from northeasterly winds.
A disturbance along a decaying frontal boundary off the Carolina Coast has a low, 30 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days. It may bring some rain to Delmarva late this week if it moves north.
A tropical wave off the coast of Senegal in western Africa has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the central North Atlantic. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.