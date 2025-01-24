Forecast Updated on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-38. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 8-20. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-41. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 20-30. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Finally, the coldest air of the season that we have had to endure the last few days will finally give way to a nice little warming trend as we head into the weekend. It starts with today after a cold morning with temperatures out the door in the single digits and teens. High pressure slowly settles into the region and will bring plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures topping off in the 30s for highs. We are still running 10 degrees below average for this time of year, but when you consider where we were for temperatures the last couple of days…this is going to feel very nice this afternoon.
The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 30s and 40s for Saturday and mid 40s for Sunday! Looking at high pressure suppressing another possible storm into early next week with temperatures in the 40s and even to near 50 degrees by Tuesday. Things have shifted a bit within the models and that this progressive weather pattern that sets up for next week allows for a clipper system to swing a little more south by the middle of the week and introduces a chance for some rain showers on Wednesday afternoon.
We look to stay quiet into the end of next week with another storm looking to take a shot at the Peninsula as we head into the weekend, but still a lot of details need to be ironed out with plenty of time to keep an eye on it.