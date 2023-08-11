Forecast Updated on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 71-76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A nice end to the workweek is ahead of us with lots of sunshine and things will turn much warmer throughout the day. Highs today should reach into the mid to upper 80s with a few places to near 90 degrees this afternoon. This warmer air will stick around and the humidity will only continue to climb as we head into the weekend.
Saturday will be mainly dry, but it wouldn’t shock me if we see a pop-up shower or storm in the late afternoon hours. Temperatures should reach the low 90s on Saturday and some relief at the southern facing beaches with temperatures in the 80s with the wind out of the south and southwest. Sunday brings more of the same as Saturday with most of the peninsula being dry, but you can’t rule out a couple pop-up showers / storms in the late afternoon hours with highs into the 90s. Another thing to note about Sunday will be the first sunset before 8 pm since the spring time. A sign of our days progressively getting shorter and shorter now.
Monday and Tuesday will come with better chances of some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cool front rolls across Delmarva. Some of those storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds and lots of rain. The front will drop the humidity and temperatures a touch for the middle of next week with highs by Wednesday in the mid 80s coming off morning temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.