Forecast Updated on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-56. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-41. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower. It is not the biggest chance and most of us will be dry. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-63. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for some rain showers / storm in the evening hours. Highs: 60-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Yesterday felt great across Delmarva and the next few days will feel even better to our friends that have been wishing for warmer weather the last several weeks. Today will be another nice afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 50s with a light wind out of the west. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight with a mainly clear night before the wind picks up a bit out of the southwest. This will push our temperatures up even higher into the middle of this week.
We may see a chance of a couple showers on Tuesday evening as a weak boundary passes to our north. Some extra clouds will not deter us from having our temperatures climbing up into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Behind the front, the wind will turn back more southwest and usher in even warmer air for Wednesday with highs into the 50s and low 60s and into the low to mid 60s on Thursday. This is when things will shift a bit as a stronger cold front brings the chance of some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder for Thursday evening.
Temperatures fluctuate a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying above average until another blast of colder air arrives on Saturday night that will have temperatures back into the 40s for highs on Sunday and Monday. Overall, a quiet weather week besides our real rain chances on Thursday afternoon and evening.