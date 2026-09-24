DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Winds from the northeast could gust to 35 mph or more at times, stronger at the coast. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy, with a chance of coastal showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
All eyes remain on an early season nor'easter making its way up the East Coast, which will continue to keep gusty winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
Latest guidance has the storm paralleling the East Coast, heading for southern New England. However, latest runs have the storm tracking farther to the west, which is going to mean increased chances of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. While this is not a guarantee, the forecast is trending in this direction.
Beach erosion and coastal flooding remain the main threats from the storm. However, if the storm does track a little farther west, the gusty winds could cause some downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. Whatever happens, the strongest winds will be along the Atlantic Coast.
As we get into the weekend, winds will gradually veer to the north, and then northwest by Sunday, which will mitigate the beach erosion threat on the Atlantic Coast, but could increase the threat of tidal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay.
If you are planning to attend the Ocean's Calling music festival in Ocean City this weekend, closely follow official announcements from the festival organizers, as weather conditions have already cancelled one day of the festival, and more changes to the schedule are possible.
During the time from Thursday into the weekend, clouds and winds will keep temperatures unseasonably cool, mostly in the upper 60s, and maybe some low 70s.
This nor'easter is expected to head away from Delmarva by early next week, and as sunshine returns by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.
Another round of showers and thunder will be possible as a cold front approaches sometime around next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Oct 1 - Oct 7.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Fay" has re-formed in the central Atlantic as it moves slowly west away from the Azores. Development conditions in this part of the Atlantic are not great for development, and the storm is expected to weaken back to a post-tropical low by this weekend. It is not a threat to the United States at this time.
A tropical wave off the coast of West Africa could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cape Verde Islands. It has a high, 70 percent chance of tropical development in the next 7 days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.