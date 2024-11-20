DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Rain likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Becoming windy, with winds shifting to the northwest gusting 40 to 50 mph at times. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and a few snow flurries possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few snow flurries possible. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. Milder. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
Big weather changes will come to Delmarva tonight as a strong cold front crosses the peninsula.
Before the front arrives, we'll stay unseasonably mild this evening, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will develop during the early evening hours, becoming more widespread as we approach the late evening. While instability is not impressive, there is a little instability with the warm, humid air mass. I don't want to rule out some rumbles of thunder as the strong front could tap into the little bit of instability there is. Strong thunderstorms are not expected, though.
The front will cross Delmarva between 10pm and 1am, and there will be a quick wind shift from southwest to northwest and winds will quickly become gusty; gusts of 40 to 50 mph or more are not out of the question. Isolated power outages are possible.
The good that is coming with Wednesday night's cold front is some substantial rain. It won't be enough to break the drought, but ¼ to ½ inch of rain will help! Rain will become more showery behind the front and could linger into the Thursday morning commute.
A secondary area of low pressure will develop over the Atlantic Ocean just east of New Jersey, and it will loop around to our north. This will keep windy conditions in the forecast through the weekend. As little impulses of energy whip around this low, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance for scattered showers, and possibly even some snow flurries on Friday.
Winds relax and temperatures become mild again early next week. Another round of showers is possible next Tuesday.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely near normal and precipitation above normal between November 27 and December 3.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.