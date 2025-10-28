Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and windy conditions. Lows: 52-57. Winds: NE-E 20-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers picking up to a steadier rain by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: On and off rain which will be heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 50-58. Winds: E-SE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Rain on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: SE-NW 25-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Dry for trick or treating in the evening, but chilly. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Already starting to see some rain showers overspreading the southern most part of Delmarva this morning and we will slowly watch these rain showers spread north throughout the course of the day. The wind will slowly increase with wind gusts 35+ mph possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s with this influence off the Atlantic beginning for the next few days.
A stronger area of low pressure will develop off to our west and basically cut over the top of Delmarva for Wednesday and into Thursday and will bring some pretty good rain bands from time to time especially for early on Thursday. On top of this, the wind will be howling with some gusts over 45+ mph possible Wednesday and Thursday along the coast. This will bring us the chance of seeing more coastal flooding and beach erosion for a few high tide cycles...especially on Thursday. On average, by the time all the rain ends by Thursday night, it will be roughly 1-2” with some of us possibly seeing some totals 3+”.
The storm departs Thursday night allowing us to dry out in time for the trick or treating on Friday. One word of note…yes, it will be dry…but it will be very windy with wind gusts 35+ mph possible and much colder air will be spilling into the area…so, the costumes will need extra layers with it for the adventures Friday night. At the moment, the weekend looks okay with sunshine and windy conditions on Saturday…watching a little clipper system that may bring some extra clouds and the chance of a few showers on Sunday.