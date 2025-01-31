DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Rain likely. Mild. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday: Rain ends before sunrise, then clearing. Windy. Morning temperatures in the mid 40s fall into the upper 30s by afternoon.
Groundhog Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Showers. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
It's Finally Friday!
As a storm system approaches from the west, a warm front brought significant rain to Delmarva this morning in to the afternoon. The peninsula is getting a lull in the rain this afternoon, but a cold front will approach Friday evening, bringing another round of substantial rain to Delmarva Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday.
I'm expecting rain to end by sunrise Saturday. The day starts off mostly cloudy, but skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. However, as high pressure builds in from the north, a gusty north wind will actually push our temperatures down during the day. We'll start off in the mid to upper 40s at sunrise, but fall into the upper 30s by mid to late afternoon.
Saturday night will be cold as the winds calm down; temperatures will fall into the low 20s.
With easterly flow on the south side of the high to our north Saturday night, we'll have a "cold air damming" situation over much of the coastal Mid-Atlantic, where denser, cold air gets blocked by the Appalachian Range.
Winds shift to the south on Sunday, pushing more humid air into the region. This more humid air will interact with the cold air near the ground and bring quite a bit of cloud cover to Delmarva. As such, I've bumped the high temperatures for the day down to seasonable mid 40s.
Quite weather with partly to mostly sunny skies will take us through the first half of the upcoming week, with highs in the 50s that could reach the low 60s on Monday.
The second half of the coming week is shaping up to be unsettled, with several impulses of energy bringing on-and-off chances for welcome rainfall.