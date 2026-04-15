DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny cooler, but still warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s, falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Summer-time has definitely settled onto Delmarva, for at least this week!
Temperatures on Wednesday climbed to about 90°F in many locations away from the coast, breaking record highs.
With a Bermuda high firmly settled off the U.S. east coast, we're going to keep potentially record-breaking high temperatures in the forecast for our Thursday, with mostly sunny skies.
As several disturbances travel to our north, a frontal boundary could dip far enough south to bring some stray showers or rumbles of thunder to Delmarva on Friday, but little appreciable precipitation is expected.
We're a little cooler this weekend, but still unseasonably warm, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°F on Saturday.
Our best chance of rain will arrive Sunday. The timing is still a little uncertain this far out, but it's looking like Sunday afternoon and evening a more potent cold front will arrive, bringing with it more widespread showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Significant measurable rainfall is still not likely, which will continue to exacerbate the drought conditions on parts of Delmarva, as well as increase the wildfire danger. Sunday's highs are a little uncertain, with some guidance suggesting low 80s before the front, and other guidance having clouds suppressing temperatures in the mid 70s before the front.
Either way, Sunday will be the transition day from the summer-like heat, to more seasonable temperatures next week.
Monday will see sunshine, but much cooler temperatures that could struggle to get out of the 50s (!) with a gusty northwest wind.
With dry conditions and warm temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds, we could end up with an increased wildfire danger at times. So far, no such headlines have been produced, but as a precaution, be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
Salisbury record highs:
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
Dover record highs:
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1896)
Georgetown record highs:
April 15: 86°F (2024)
April 16: 89°F (2002)
Wallops Island record highs:
April 15: 87°F (2024)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for April 22 - April 28.