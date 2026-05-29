DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mainly clear and seasonable. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the north at 15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Increasing clouds.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 57°F.
High pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, making for a pleasantly cool weekend.
Early on Saturday, an area of low pressure will swing south from Canada over New England before heading out to sea. There will be a cold front attached to this low that will swing across Delmarva early in the day. This is looking to be a dry cold front, so the chance of any showers is nearly zero. What the front will do, however, is bring slightly cooler temperatures and gusty north winds to Delmarva on Saturday. Outdoor plans will be just fine, though, just keep in mind if you're headed to the golf course, that wind from the north will gusty to 25 mph or more at times. The waters around Delmarva will also get a little choppy as well; Small Craft Advisories are up for both bays and the ocean.
The winds will relax a little bit on Sunday, which will continue with mainly sunny skies and comfortably cool temperatures in the mid 70s.
For the first days of June, we are going to see temperatures that will be near or slightly below normal, but nothing unreasonable. In a northwesterly flow, there will be a series of cold fronts that will threaten to bring low chances for showers, but with most moisture well to our south, none of these showers, if they even develop, should be a factor in any outdoor plans.
Temperatures are expected to warm up into next weekend, when we could see a return of more substantial rain chances.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for Jun 5 - Jun 11.