Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible, even a few storms possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Shower or storm possible in the early evening, otherwise it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 50-60. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-58. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 66-76. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 70-82. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
We expect an area of low pressure with a pretty good cold front to arrive across the area later this afternoon and will bring us a better chance for some rain showers and even a few storms will be possible. At the moment, the chances go up again around 3-4pm and will linger into the evening hours and start to subside as we get into the first part of the night tonight. These rain showers will not amount to much in the way of precipitation with at most of a 0.10” of rain being picked up in a couple places. Before the rain chances go up, I expect temperatures held down in the 70s and 80s with the wind turning more in out of the south and southeast and some extra clouds around ahead of that chance for rain showers. The wind turns more north and northwest overnight tomorrow night as a massive ridge of high pressure settles over the top of Delmarva for later in the workweek.
The cooler and crisp feeling air will stick around into the first weekend of June with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs both on Saturday and Sunday. The high will linger into the start of the week with warmer and more humid conditions before storms chances finally start to go back up heading into mid-week next week.