DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few strong. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
As a cold front approaches from the northwest, we've seen a lot of clouds Friday afternoon.
With lots of warm and increasingly humid air over Delmarva, the approaching front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening. This is one of those situations where not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but any storms that develop could have damaging wind gusts. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather Saturday evening.
As the front crosses the region, Saturday will be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms, although the day won't be a complete washout. Again, any thunderstorms could have damaging wind gusts, in addition to downpours and lightning.
The front will sag to the south on Sunday, making for a bit of an uncertain forecast. For now, we're going to call for partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Watch this space for updates, though.
The front clears out, leaving pleasant summer conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine on Monday with seasonable highs in the mid 80s that will be made more comfortable by relatively low humidity.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but a little hotter, with highs near 90°F.
Then the next weather headline will be the return of oppressively hot temperatures for the second half of next week, likely starting on or around Wednesday. Be prepared for highs to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices at times climbing above 100°F.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 3 - Jul 9.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.