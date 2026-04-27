DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible in the evening, but most stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, and possibly some thunder, in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers end by morning, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Cool high pressure has settled into much of the Northeast to start the work week, which has meant mainly sunny, but cool skies across Delmarva.
We'll have similar conditions on Tuesday, although I'm expecting more clouds to mix in with the sun as a weak cold front crosses the region in the afternoon and evening. There is a very low chance for a few stray showers to pop up in the afternoon and evening, but without a significant feed of moisture, nearly everyone will stay dry Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday, a low pressure system will approach from the southwest and bring our next chance for appreciable rainfall, which will be very welcome given that rain this weekend really didn't materialize in any substantial way. After starting the day off mostly cloudy, showers and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms will cross the region in the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, primarily for damaging winds and hail, mainly for the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County on Wednesday.
Showers could linger into Thursday morning before skies begin clearing in the afternoon. It will become windy as well; Thursday's winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times.
Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs in the mid 60s along with gusty northwest winds.
Another round of rain is possible this coming Saturday, but there is little agreement on just how much rain will make it to Delmarva. Watch this space for updates this week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 4 - May 10.