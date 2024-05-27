Forecast Updated on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms. Some of these thunderstorms will pack a punch and will be severe in nature. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers / storms early in the evening. Turning partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few pop-up showers / storms possible. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible, even a few storms possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
After many of us dealt with scattered showers and thunderstorms yesterday, more thunderstorms are going to be possible today and these thunderstorms could mean business later this afternoon and this evening. Ahead of these storms, we are already dealing with some scattered showers and a bit of cloud cover this morning. Unfortunately, most of this activity will be gone by the time the sun will rise and it will lead to a very soupy atmosphere having lots of sunshine to bathe in throughout the day ahead of our chance of storms starting to develop off to our west. These thunderstorms will start to roll across Delmarva around the lunch hour into the afternoon and evening hours. All threats of severe weather are going to be possible including heavy rain and lighting, strong wind gusts, a little hail is possible, and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon and this evening. Have our WBOC Weather App handy to have Live StormTracker Radar and Severe Weather Alerts to your fingertips throughout the day.
These storms will linger into this evening and tonight before clearing out heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will bring another chance for a couple pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, but nothing organized is expected to form on Tuesday. A better chance for some rain showers and even a few storms will be possible on Wednesday as a stronger cold front pushes across the area before a massive ridge of high pressure settles over the top of Delmarva for later in the workweek.
The cooler and crisp feeling air will stick around into the first weekend of June with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs both on Saturday and Sunday. The high will linger into the start of the week with warmer and more humid conditions before storms chances finally start to go back up heading into mid-week next week.