Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 65-70. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms to start the night. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Windy. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NW-N 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-67. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers possible all day long. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE-SE 10-30+ mph.
The unsettled weather pattern will continue bringing with it some much needed rain chances we have been waiting for around the region. We start things out on the quiet side this morning, but by this afternoon we will be watching for a better chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a stronger front moves across the area. This front should bring enough moisture that we could see anywhere between 0.50 - 1.00” of rain on average. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s for highs ahead of the front as the wind picks up out of the south and southwest.
We cool off for a couple of days, but still very comfortable for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 60s for highs on Thursday and Friday with a good amount of sunshine. Watching an area of low pressure that will be passing by to our south on Saturday. The low looks to move far enough to the north that we will see the chance of some scattered rain showers on and off all day long on Saturday. Along with this rain chance, the wind coming in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
We dry out and warm things up heading into next week with temperatures back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms could be possible by Wednesday -Thursday timeframe.