Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy at times with the chance of a few stray showers. Highs: 55-67. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Lows: 45-50. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 65-70. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and storms to start the night. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Windy. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-67. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
The unsettled weather pattern that brought us the rain chances over the weekend will continue into this week bringing with it some much needed rain chances we have been waiting for around the region. Our first wave of energy arrives this afternoon and evening with the chance for a few scattered showers. At the moment, it doesn’t look like much of a chance, but it’s big enough that we can’t ignore it at this point. Temperatures today return to where they reached yesterday with highs in the 60s for thighs.
A better chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday with a stronger front and could bring us anywhere between 0.50 - 1.00” of rain on average. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Still some disagreement about the environment that would exist ahead of this storm, so something we will have to fine tune over the next 24 hours. Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s for highs on Wednesday ahead of the front as the wind picks up out of the south and southwest.
We cool off for a couple of days, but still very comfortable for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 60s for highs on Thursday and Friday with a good amount of sunshine. Watching an area of low pressure that will be passing by to our south on Saturday, but it comes close enough to Delmarva that we will have to pay attention to it. If it comes far enough north, this would be a good soaking rain that would put a nice little dent in our drought issues. At the moment, I am going with extra clouds around with the chance of a few showers on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
We dry out and warm things up heading into next week with temperatures back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms could be possible by Wednesday -Thursday timeframe.