Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs: 58-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers turning into a steady rain. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Some of this rain is heavy at times. Breezy. Highs: 48-58. Winds: E-NE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Rain tapers off into the evening hours. Turning windy. Lows: 36-44. Winds: N-NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We shift into a wetter weather pattern to wrap up the workweek with rain showers beginning to arrive later this afternoon. The rain will be on and off in nature throughout the day and should not amount to a lot of rain over the course of today. The problem is that a new area of low pressure develops along a stalling front and runs right over the top of Delmarva on Thursday with rain chances and some of this rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. It does not look for Opening Day for the Orioles and the Phillies on Thursday with this rain on the way. We are expecting another 1-2” of rain from this storm with heavier amounts of rain the farther south you live by the time it wraps up on Thursday night. The best plan would be to move it to later on Thursday or even to Friday when there will be sunshine, but a cool and windy day.
This unsettled weather pattern now looks to linger into the Easter weekend as another frontal boundary comes in from the north on Saturday and Saturday night with the chance of a few showers. At the moment, the Easter Sunday forecast looks better with plenty of extra clouds around the region. This looks to lead us into another unsettled weather pattern with more rain possible early next week. The more things change…the more they stay the same.