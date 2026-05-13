DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 52°F.
High pressure has moved to our east, which has shifted winds to the south/southwest, pushing our temperatures back up into the 70s Wednesday afternoon.
As a low pressure system passes to our north, it will swing a cold front across Delmarva Wednesday night. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but any storms that do develop could have gusty winds and downpours, and perhaps a little bit of lightning. However, since these storms will pass overnight and won't have energy from daytime heating to feed on, severe storms are unlikely. Showers could linger into Thursday morning.
Skies clear out by Thursday afternoon, making for a pleasant, seasonably cool end to the work week. Winds will be gusty from the northwest. Friday is mostly sunny and continued breezy.
We're expecting much warmer temperatures this weekend into early next week, with another chance for isolated showers during the weekend.
Next week, temperatures could challenge 90°F on one or two days before cooling off later in the week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for May 20 - May 26.