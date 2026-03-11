Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A few evening storms are possible, but the focus of this threat is for northern Delmarva. Highs: 75-82 (55-65 at the beach). Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 60-67. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Hints that we may end the precipitation as a wintry mix or even a little light snow. Windy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday Night: Becoming mostly clear and windy. Lows:
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-60. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
The warmer flow from the south and southwest continues to start the workweek this week and will keep the warmer temperatures we got to enjoy on the weekend. Today will have our temperatures spike again as the wind turns out of the south and southwest with temperatures well into the 70s and 80s. A very warm day that will help to destabilize the atmosphere and allow for some thunderstorms to develop on the other side of the bay. We will be watching these storms because there are indications that these storms will pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail, and we can’t rule out the chance of an isolated tornado with the amount of movement that will be going on in the atmosphere.
Thursday comes the drastic change in the weather as a big and strong cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. Some of these thunderstorms as the front arrives in the early morning hours could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and even some hail not out of the question with how cold the airmass behind this front will be coming in from the northwest. The on and off rain showers continue for much of the day and as the colder air forces its way onto Delmarva, we may see this system ends as a wintry mix of even a little light snow. It won’t accumulate (it’s been in the 80s the last couple of days by this point), but just a shock to the system after the warmer weather we have enjoyed.
Another wave of energy comes in with extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries or very stray showers on Friday brings another re-enforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend. The weekend forecast actually looks pretty good at the moment…just not super warm that will spoil us this week. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday (it could be cooler at the beach) with the wind out of the north. It looks to warm up on Sunday with highs into the 60s. By Sunday evening, we will see the clouds on the increase with the chance of some rain showers possible for Sunday night and into Monday as another strong cold front arrives. Temperatures take a tumble for a few days with highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.