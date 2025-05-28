DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers, then areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with fog early, then clearing. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
A wet and windy Wednesday comes to an end as showers taper off this evening. With lots of moisture, areas of fog could develop after midnight, and could be locally dense at times.
High pressure briefly builds in for Thursday in between weather systems. After some morning fog, expect partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, however there could be enough instability for a stray shower or thunderstorm to pop up in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain and thunder is not likely
A low pressure system will dive down from the Upper Midwest Friday, bringing another round of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, Friday into Saturday. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe Friday evening, with damaging winds and hail the main threats.
After some lingering showers Saturday morning, skies will clear and we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Next week is shaping up to be mainly dry. We'll also see a return of unseasonably warm temperatures, rising into the mid and possibly upper 80s by late week..
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 4 - June 10.