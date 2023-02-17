DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Showers early, then clearing skies. Seasonably chilly and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s will feel like near 20°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and mild. A few showers possible late. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60°F.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A cold front crossed Delmarva Friday, bringing with it some gusty rain showers throughout the day.
The front will pull offshore Friday evening, and showers will end from northwest to southeast.
Expect clearing skies overnight, accompanied by a gusty northwest breeze. The breeze will bring colder temperatures, resulting in a seasonably cold start to Saturday, with morning lows in the upper 20s, feeling like the upper teens and low 20s with the wind.
High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for Saturday, which will be the only seasonably cool day of the next seven days. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s, with a northwest breeze that will gradually relax by afternoon under sunny skies.
The cool temperatures won't stick around for long, though. The high pressure will push out to the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, which will shift winds to the south and push temperatures back into the mid 50s; in fact most of next week will again be above normal in the temperatures department.
A series of disturbances will track well to the north of Delmarva next week, which will swing several weak cold fronts across the peninsula. Through Wednesday, it doesn't look like any of these fronts will bring signficant weather, just low chances of showers on-and-off as temperatures remain above normal.
In fact with a warm front on Thursday, highs could challenge 70°F for the fourth time since New Year's Day. The warm front will come ahead of what could be a more substantial weather-maker for Delmarva late Thursday into Friday. Watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures near normal and precipitation near normal into late February and early March.